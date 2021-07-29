By Precious Chukwudi

Big Brother Naija Season 6 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition full of intrigues and suspence as the housemates had their diary session today.

Big Brother had earlier revealed that there were two wild cards in the house and the housemates would have to figure them out.

Big Brother also promised the viewers that they would know who the wild cards are.

Turns out Maria and Pere are the wild cards.

It will be recalled that Big Brother had told the the housemates that they will have to figure out who the Wild cards are, in order to get them evicted from the show.

If the housemates guess correctly, the wild cards will be evicted; if the housemates guess wrong, the wild cards will be given power to nominate on Monday and remain in the house to compete for the N90 Million grand prize.

Vanguard News Nigeria