BBNaija housemate Liquorose, dancer, actress, now N90m contender

Damilola Ogunsakin

Liquorose

The seventh unveiled BBNaija female housemate, Afije Rosaline Omokhoa aka Liquorose, is not fresher to the screens.

Liquorose has somehow conquered her previous passions in dancing and acting and now set for the chase for a whooping N90m in the BBNaija Season 6 Shine Ya Eye reality show.

Liquorose is one of the three Girls Got Bold (GGB) dance crew, along with Efiokwu and Odiley.

She is a native of Edo State, born on on 31st March 1995 in Surulere, Lagos State.

GGB crew worked with musicians such as 2face, Yemi Alade, Patorankin, Harrysong, Timaya, Kizz Daniel and more.

Liquorose is also an actress who starred in award winning Tv series “The Johnsons”

Her fans have always questioned her sexuality due to her tomboy style and different kind of hair styles.

According to her, she is bringing her “thick thighs” into Biggie’s house. Game on.

Vanguard News Nigeria