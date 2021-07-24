Damilola Ogunsakin

White Money, a businessman who imports and sells shoes, has caught the interest of many Nigerians including former housemate Omashola.

Just few minutes after BBNaija unveiled 11 male housemates, Omashola picked and put his money on White Money as one of the housemates who will make it to the finals of the show.

White Money who promises to be entertaining caught the interest of Nigerians with his vibes and sparkling personality.