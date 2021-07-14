Basketball: D'Tigers continues exploits, trounce fourth-ranked Argentina 94-71

D’Tigers continued their preparation for the forthcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a dominating 94-71 win over fourth-ranked Argentina in an exhibition in Las Vegas on Monday.

Both teams were physical in their approach but it was the Argentines who led 19-17 at the end of the first quarter.

D’Tigers returned with more zeal in the second quarter, outscoring the South Americans 26-14 to take a 10-point lead into halftime 43-33.

At the start of the second quarter, Ekpe Udoh had a block before going on to score the first points of the quarter, while Precious Achiuwa had the highest rebounds in the second quarter.

Jahil Okafor, who missed out on the team’s win over the United States on Sunday, scored eight points and five rebounds at halftime. He finished the game with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Nicolás Laprovíttola led the Argentines in scoring in the first half with eight points.

D’Tigers kept their foot on the gas in the third quarter, taking a 19-point lead to finish the quarter 74-55.

The team consolidated their effort in the final quarter finishing the game 94-71.

