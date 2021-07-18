Ronald Koeman believes Spain should have given Barcelona teenager Pedri a rest rather than call him up for the Olympic Games.

The midfielder was a key part of the Spain squad that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020, becoming the first ever player to start six games in a single European Championship or World Cup aged 18 or below.

Instead of being given time off before the start of Barcelona’s LaLiga campaign, Pedri is in Japan for the Olympic football tournament.

Spain play their first game in Group C against Egypt on July 22 before fixtures with Argentina and Australia.

Koeman told a media conference: “Pedri has played a lot. We will have to give him a break, everyone needs it during the [European] summer.

“As Pep Guardiola said, playing two important tournaments in the summer is too much, but we can’t do anything.

“Pedri’s European Championship was phenomenal. At the age of 18 he has played almost all the complete matches, with an impressive maturity.

“His football continues to improve and he is a very honest and calm boy. He lives for football. He is an example of how to be a young man at Barca.

“It is important for our grassroots football, that young people see that they are in a club that gives them opportunities.”

Also in Spain’s squad for the tournament is defender Eric Garcia, who re-joined Barca from Manchester City on a free transfer.

Agency Report

Vanguard News Nigeria