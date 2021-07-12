By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja



Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have described the death of a former deputy governor of Kaduna State, Arc. Barnabas Yusuf Bala (aka Bantex) as a great loss to the progressive community in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu disclosed this in a condolence message issued Monday in Abuja.

The statement reads; “The Progressive Governors Forum PGF received the death of His Excellency, Arc. Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex), former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State with heavy hearts and gratitude to God for a life well-lived.

“We join the family, Kaduna State Government, members of All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State and the nation, to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Arc. Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex).

“His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community. “We pray to God Almighty to grant his family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Arc. Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex), forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind”.

