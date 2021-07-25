.

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Bandits who kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna state, have on Sunday, released 28 of the students who were in captivity for about 20 days.

Rev.John Joseph Hayab, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), in Kaduna state, confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

It could be recalled that the bandits raided the school on the 5 of July 2021 and kidnapped 121 students after killing two military personnel.

Security agents were to later, rescued one of the students who was found in the bush wandering together with 2 other victims.

Similarly, 2 more students managed to escape from the kidnappers’ den when they were asked to go and fetch fuelwood by the bandits.

The bandits had reportedly demanded a N60 million ransom before they would release the students.

The authorities are yet to react to the development.

Vanguard News Nigeria