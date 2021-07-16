By Bashir Bello

A notorious bandit gang leader, identified as one Abdullahi Banmi has met his waterloo as he was killed in a fierce gun duel with operatives of Police in Katsina State.

It was also gathered that two other members of the gang, one Nana Ado, a female aged 35-year-old, and Ibrahim Idi, were arrested in the encounter. The gang members were said to have kidnapped an individual to an unknown destination in Jigawa.

The spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command SP Gambo Isah who confirmed the development to newsmen in the state said the gang numbering seven had kidnapped one Hajiya Hassana Zubairu, ‘F’, aged 65yrs of Rijiyar Tsamiya village, Sandamu LGA of Katsina state to Jigawa State.

SP Isah said based on a tip-off it men busted and raided the kidnappers’ hideout and rescued the victim.

According to him, “On 29/06/2021 at about 03:00hrs, the bandits numbering seven, riding on motorbikes, armed with AK 47 rifles attacked the residence of the said Hajiya Hassana Zubairu aged 65-year-old of Rijiyar Tsamiya village, Sandamu LGA of Katsina state and abducted her to an unknown destination.

They afterwards demanded a ransom of five hundred million naira (N500, 000, 000:00K) from her family.

“At about 13:30hrs on Thursday and based on credible intelligence, a combined team of police detectives, led by O/C Anti Kidnapping, busted and raided kidnappers hideout at Gallu hamlet, Yankwashi LGA of Jigawa state, engaged the bandits into a gun duel, killed the gang leader of the syndicate one Abdullahi Banmi, 50-year-old, arrested two suspected members of the syndicate – one Nana Ado, aged 35-year-old and Ibrahim Idi aged 22-old-year, and rescued a kidnap victim, one Hajiya Hassana.

” The Professional skills, uncommon courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by the Police officers who arrived at the scene made them singularly isolate and shot at the gang leader, Abdullahi Banmi when on sighting the police team, he took the kidnapped victim on top of his motorbike and tried to escape with her.

” In the course of profiling the scene, two (2) suspected bandits were arrested and one (1) of their motorcycle was recovered.

” The Command urges members of the public to cooperate with security agencies by giving them credible information on bandits and their collaborators, especially those supplying them with arms and ammunition, informants, and other essential commodities.

The Command assures members of the public that the command remains resolute and committed in the ongoing fight against recalcitrant bandits until they are arrested and dealt with according to the extant laws of the land,” SP Isah however said.

