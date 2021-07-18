.

…Say we can’t go to school, farm

By Ibrahim Wuyo Kaduna

Disturbed by the conflicts in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state, the Atyap Community Development Association ( ACDA) has called on the government of Kaduna state to without fear or favour, come alive to its responsibility and put an end to the killings of its citizens.

Comrade Samuel T. Achie, President of the ACDA, said at a press conference in Kaduna on Saturday, that the government should ensure that the perpetrators are fished out and brought to face the wrath of the law.

“We say enough is enough looking at the casualties.In all the attacks in the 12 different villages as at today , a total of 42 people were killed and 338 houses burnt with 7 people wounded. Several other valuables were not left out as 8 Cars, 13 motorcycles, generators, food and domestic items were either looted or consumed by fire.”

“Our revered places of Worship were not spared as 7 churches and their pastoriums razed down by fire in various locations.

Among the Houses razed down by the activities of these Fulani Militia are the family compound of our paramount Ruler, His Royal Highness Sir Dominic Yahaya in Magamiya and also the Family Compound of Retired Major General Shekari Biliyock in Abuyab a former commandant of the Nigeria-African Peace Keeping Arm, the ECOMOG.”

“The entire Atyap Nation seems to be at loss to these senseless killings by the Fulani Militia, as we have bend over to implement the decisions of the peace accord reached with the parties involved.

The question is what else were we supposed to do that was not done? It seems apparent that these attacks are being sponsored with larger motives than meet the eye.”

“With all these being said, Gentlemen of the press, in concrete terms we can submit that the resolve of our desire for peace is under threat by this Fulani Militia. We felt that we will be better off if we stay in peace as brothers as was the case in time past. It is a well-known fact world over that all crises are not won at the battlefield, but at the round table through discussions that could lead to amicable resolution of the crisis with the parties determined to bring an end to it,” he said.

He said they were compelled to make this statement in order to bring to the attention of the world and Nigeria in particular on the attacks and the assuming genocide on their land.

“The attacks spanned across the Atyap dominated districts in the Chiefdom as if it was a deliberate act. These attacks are not mere herders or Banditry, but premeditated attempts to wipe out the Atyap race. We have made efforts to be at peace with all the people in the chiefdom thus the importance of this briefing. The Atyap people were defenceless for the whole time the carnage took place with no protection.”

“There is no any place in all the areas attacked that has a distance of more than 10 to 15 minutes drive from one security checkpoint to the other. It is not only lives and houses that were destroyed, but crops and places of worship inclusive. Our people are known to be purely peasant farmers, but at this season of farming have to abandon their farms for fear of being killed.”

“All schools in the area are closed down hence our children can no longer go to school, therefore, creating a humanitarian crisis for all the displaced people in the land, which in turns create an urgent need for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp to cater for those that have been left at the mercy of the weather both in rain and sunshine without any roof on their heads since the renewed persistent attacks.”

“These whole things look like the Fulani Militia wants to grab and occupy our land. The Atyap people are law-abiding citizens that have been loyal to all successive governments to date and wonder why we should be left alone to carry our cross now. Based on these, we ask that government provide more troops, humanitarian relief materials and a peaceful atmosphere for all, else we will be left with no other option than to protect ourselves using all legal means,” he said.