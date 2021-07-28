By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – AN aspiring president of the Students Union of Government, Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma in Edo state, Iyeomoan Ehizogie has recommended students-centred management for a conducive learning environment.

He said greater students’ participation in decision-making which includes paying more attention to their voices is one way to promote a harmonious learning environment and enhance students-management relationship in Nigerian campuses.

Ehizogie, a graduate of Economics and currently a Law Student at AAU, gave this indication on Tuesday, while blaming the incessant and prolonged strike actions by workers in academic institutions on the failure to involve students at every level from policy conception, to planning and execution.

Ehizogie, who is also a student journalist and publisher of the Mexodus Magazine of the Ambrose All University, said having worked with students extensively with his NGO, Thinking Tomorrow Africa Initiative, he sees a brighter future ahead of tertiary education in the country with the inclusion of Students Union governments by relevant authorities.

He said this is what informed his desire to preside over the Student Union Government of the University if only to help initiate a more robust and active relationship with the University authorities so that the voices of students can be heard and their needs met.

“We can’t assume that students will like a particular change or project; we need to ask them first and then make changes or redevelop plans and policies with their interests in mind. I want to be able to communicate the opinions of students to the management which is making their voices heard.”

He added that, “Paying attention to student voices is at the crux of a successful management by my estimates. At the same time, authorities need to get on board their vision for it to be successful. And I can tell you, this has been lacking in this University’s Student Union government. I intend to change that”.

Promising not to be a cog in the way of Management’s efforts to rebrand AAU, Ekpoma he said his coming as SUG President will not only restore the beauty of student unionism but help to mobilize the about 35,000 students of the University to support the success of student-centred Management actions.