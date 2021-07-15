By David Odama

THE Africa Peer Review Mechanism APRM and New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) has urged Nigerians to avail themselves of the economic, social and political opportunities to take them out of the hardship faced in the country.

Chief of Staff and Coordinator of the peer review mechanism,  Mr Ferdinand Atendeko stated this Thursday  at the North Central Zone town hall meeting for the Nigeria Second Review of APRM in Lafia, the Nasarawa state Capital.

According to  Atendeko, APRM was established in 2003 by the  Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Heads of State and Government Implementation Committee (HSGIC) as an instrument for AU Member States  to  voluntarily self-monitor their governance performance, and provide relief.

“APRM is a voluntary arrangement amongst African states  to systematically assess and review governance at Head of State peer level in order to  promote political stability, accelerate sub- regional and continental economic integration, economic growth and sustainable development.

He commended President Muhammadu  Buhari  for granting approval for the exercise  to be carried out in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule   called on participants at the second Peer Review of Nigeria to imbibe the principle of transparency and inclusiveness in the exercise for the enhancement of democracy and good governance in the country.

Governor Abdullahi Sule represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe said democracy and good governance would thrive if the major actors give rooms for self – assessment, accountability and review of their activities, appraised, reValidation  the exercise of the country Self Assessment Report.

He called on African Peer Review Mechanism to be guided by objectivity and fairness in the exercise as according to him,the outcome would contribute immensely in entrenching democracy, rule of law and good governance.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, African Union Development Agency – New Partnership for African Development,  Mrs. Gloria Okobundu from where  African Peer Review Mechanism is domiciled, explained that since  the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for Self Review of the country, the exercise had recorded remarkable progress.

The Town Hall Meeting  drew participants from the traditional institution, security agencies, the media, civil society Organizations, religious leaders among others from all the states in the north Central geopolitical zone including the federal capital territory.

