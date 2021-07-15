By David Odama

THE Africa Peer Review Mechanism APRM and New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) has urged Nigerians to avail themselves of the economic, social and political opportunities to take them out of the hardship faced in the country.

Chief of Staff and Coordinator of the peer review mechanism, Mr Ferdinand Atendeko stated this Thursday at the North Central Zone town hall meeting for the Nigeria Second Review of APRM in Lafia, the Nasarawa state Capital.

According to Atendeko, APRM was established in 2003 by the Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Heads of State and Government Implementation Committee (HSGIC) as an instrument for AU Member States to voluntarily self-monitor their governance performance, and provide relief.

“APRM is a voluntary arrangement amongst African states to systematically assess and review governance at Head of State peer level in order to promote political stability, accelerate sub- regional and continental economic integration, economic growth and sustainable development.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting approval for the exercise to be carried out in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule called on participants at the second Peer Review of Nigeria to imbibe the principle of transparency and inclusiveness in the exercise for the enhancement of democracy and good governance in the country.

Governor Abdullahi Sule represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe said democracy and good governance would thrive if the major actors give rooms for self – assessment, accountability and review of their activities, appraised, reValidation the exercise of the country Self Assessment Report.

He called on African Peer Review Mechanism to be guided by objectivity and fairness in the exercise as according to him,the outcome would contribute immensely in entrenching democracy, rule of law and good governance.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, African Union Development Agency – New Partnership for African Development, Mrs. Gloria Okobundu from where African Peer Review Mechanism is domiciled, explained that since the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for Self Review of the country, the exercise had recorded remarkable progress.

The Town Hall Meeting drew participants from the traditional institution, security agencies, the media, civil society Organizations, religious leaders among others from all the states in the north Central geopolitical zone including the federal capital territory.