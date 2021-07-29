The Board of Directors of Africa’s leading fintech company, Appzone Group, have approved the appointment of Timothy “Tim” Souter as the new Group Chief Financial Officer.

A seasoned financial expert with expertise garnered in Europe and Africa, Tim Souter brings over 15years of financial leadership experience across several industries and sectorsincluding technology, telecoms, financial and investment services.

Prior to joining Appzone, Tim served as a Partner at Ethos Private EquitySA where he was responsible for origination, execution and portfolio management of the tech and telecommunications sectors. A UK resident, Tim joins the Appzone Group while continuing to manage several other ongoing interests and will be commuting regularly between Nigeria and the UK

Mr. Obi Emetarom, CEO Appzone Group, said: “We are delighted to have Timjoin Appzone. He isan experienced financeprofessional with a demonstrated history of leadership in the financial services industry across sub-Saharan Africa, and his broad financial and strategic experience, particularly his understanding of how technology is reshaping the financial services industry, will be an asset to us.”

Tim Souter has over the years built an extensive network in both the investment & financial services and telecoms sectors in Africa, and he possesses an intricate understanding of managing capital structures, currencies and criticalstakeholders.

Tim was also involved in several non-TMT businesses during his time at Ethos, and his portfolio operated and invested across 10+ countries in sub-Saharan Africa. As an active investor and shareholder, he has also held non-executive directorships across his investment portfolio as well as being Chairperson of various subcommittees over the years.

Tim served as non-executive director on the board of Eaton Towers, an independent tower company present in six countries. He more recently sat on the board of Echo, a corporate ISP, where he played an instrumental role in expanding the business into eightadditional African countries through acquisition.

Prior to his role at Ethos, Tim was part of the EMEA TMT advisory team at Macquarie Capital, based in Johannesburg, South Africa and Chicago, USA.

Tim holds a Master of Finance degree from INSEAD and is a CFA charterholder. He also holds a Bachelor of Business Science from the University of Cape Town.