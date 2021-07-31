.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Against the backdrop that the exercise would not hold in Kwara state, members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state turned out en masse on Saturday for the ward congresses across the 193 Wards in the 16 local governments in the state.

All the Ward executives also emerged in peaceful conduct across the wards based on a consensus arrangement earlier agreed upon at a stakeholder meeting in Ilorin on Friday.

While the Committee from the national secretariat of the party supervised the ward congresses across the local governments, a splinter group not loyal to Governor AbdulRazaq also held another parallel ward exercise in few other designated centres.

Sunday Vanguard also gathered that representatives of the national caretaker committee witnessed the exercise in various centres in line with the law, just as party loyalists, INEC officials, APC representatives from Abuja, lawmakers and government appointees participated.

The exercise that witnessed a huge turnout of party faithful in many centres visited, saw members of each of the tendencies taking part separately under a peaceful atmosphere.

It was also gathered that there was a presence of security operatives in almost all the venues of the exercise, as men and officers of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Police were around to maintain law and order.

An interesting feature of the exercise, according to the investigation, was the heavy presence of women, who included young and old, which many stakeholders attributed to mobilization and performance of the present government in the state.

Speaking with journalists on the exercise, Special Adviser to the governor on Political Communications Hon Bashir Adigun, said that the state chapter of the APC in line with the directive of the national caretaker committee and that of the state governor adopted consensus arrangements for all the candidates in 193 wards in the exercise after stakeholders forum on Friday.

He also said that the large turnout was in appreciation of the governor’s exemplary performance and acceptability by the teaming members.

He said, “It went peacefully all over the state despite the earlier misconception that it would not hold. Also, the turnout was massive and the Ward executives emerged based on the consensus agreement arrived at during the stakeholders meeting we had on Friday. The massive turnout and peaceful conduct is also a clear indication to all that APC members are in support of the governor. The congress had taken place without any hitch or disagreement. We’re unanimous in our support.

A chieftain of the APC at Adewole ward in the Ilorin West local government area, Isiaka Olorundare, attested to the peaceful conduct of the exercise, saying, “no dissident voice as we agreed to adopt consensus arrangements. We have national executive officers here with us.

Also at Alapa/Onire/Ode Giwa ward in the Asa local government area to Alanamu and Ajikobi in Ilorin West to Ifelodun in Kwara South and Kaiama in Kwara North, it was gathered that the exercise was rancour-free.

However, it was gathered that members of the APC at Badari Ward in the Ilorin East local government area agreed to an election after the disagreement by the party faithful.

