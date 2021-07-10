By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has postponed its Wards, Local Governments and State Congresses indefinitely.

The development was conveyed in a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC dated July 6, 2021 and signed by the duo of the National Chairman of APC’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni as well as the National Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

The letter, addressed to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu reads; “We refer to our letter reference number APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/20 dated 10th June, 2021 on the above subject and wish to inform the Commission that the Party has rescheduled its Congresses and National Convention to a later date which will be communicated to you.

“This serves as a formal notification pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the Electoral Act (2010) as amended.

“While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem”.

Although no reason was advanced for its action, Sunday Vanguard gathered that the ruling party has been having logistic challenges with regards to the conduct of the exercise in states.

Most state chapters of the party were said to have not received the materials needed for the Congresses.

Equally, the party had recently extended its membership registration and revalidation exercise in about four states, an exercise which must be concluded before the take off of any congress.

APC had recently released a timetable for its congresses with the purchase of Forms for Ward Congresses starting from 1st to 7th July, the Ward Congresses will be conducted on 24th July, 2021.

Purchase of Forms for the LGA Party Positions will hold between 26th – 30th July, 2021, the LGA congresses (including the 3-Man delegate to National Convention) will hold on 14th August, 2021.

Also, purchase of Forms for State Exco will take place as from 23rd – 27th August, 2021 while the actual State Congresses will be conducted on 18th September, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria