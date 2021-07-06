By Omeiza Ajayi

As part of its troubleshooting efforts, the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has approved the continuation of the Party’s membership registration, revalidation and register update in Kwara, Imo, Ogun, and Rivers states.

National Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe in a statement Tuesday in Abuja said the action followed the recommendation of the party’s Membership Registration Appeals Committee.

“With this approval, the membership registration, revalidation and register update excercise in the four states will continue for two weeks”, he stated.

Akpanudoedehe added that those who have not been registered in those States can purchase forms for congresses, party office elections, and conventions.

“For congresses in Rivers State, all those who have purchased forms in the past will be allowed to participate in the congresses on the presentation of the bank teller as proof of payment.

“Registration materials have been adequately deployed to the listed states and any attempt to deprive intending registrants will be dealt with accordingly in line with the provisions of the APC constitution and guidelines for the exercise. All Nigerians who are desirous of joining the progressive fold are welcome to take advantage of this window and register as members of the APC.

“The APC once again expresses our appreciation to millions of Nigerians who had earlier trooped to the registration, revalidation, and register update centres across the country and call on those wishing to participate in the current exercise to do so in an orderly manner and in line with COVID-19 public health protocols”, he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria