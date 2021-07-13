





The members All Progressive Congress (APC) chapter in Idanre Local Government of Ondo State has vowed to vehemently reject any plan to impose executive members on the party.

This note of warning was raised on Monday by Hon. Tobi Akinlalu, who is a chieftain of the party in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He also raised an alarm that some individuals were making clandestine moves to work against what the party leadership had earlier agreed upon at a large meeting.

“The concerned stakeholders in Idanre APC had met and spoken against the imposition of Executive members. It was quite disturbing that few self-seeking individuals in Idanre have resolved to circumvent the resolutions of APC as regards the forthcoming congress of the party.

“The only way to avoid a serious crisis in the APC chapter of Idanre was for leaders to settle for a new set of consensus ward delegates as directed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. He however expressed surprise that some party leaders could still have chosen to act contrary to the governor’s instruction.

“The whole leadership of the party rejects the call for old exco to return to office without accommodating larger interests. Retention of some old exco members must be subjected to a new consensus list that must give 30 percent to the women groups and also protect the interests of all our leaders,” said Akinlalu.

Meanwhile, another chieftain of APC in the local government, Mr. Jepson has also condemned the move by some party leaders to foist old executive on the party.

He posited that the interest of new members that have since joined the APC must be taken into consideration during the congress.

He, however, declared that a vote of no confidence had been passed on the indicted party leaders for their imposition schemes. While stating that the way forward is to go for a new set of ward delegates.