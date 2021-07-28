By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision making body of Lagos State All Progressives Congress, APC, has declared that the party will adopt a consensus arrangement for its ward congress scheduled for Saturday, July 31 to elect ward executives.

The GAC, which comprised prominent leaders of Lagos APC across the state, said it has directed party officers at all levels to engage in dialogue that would lead to meaningful reconciliation of those who are in disagreements to accommodate members that are willing to serve the party.

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of the GAC members after the council meeting, held at Lagos House, Marina, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, said the GAC has directed all leaders and party officers to dialogue in the spirit of brotherhood to decide those who are going to lead the party after congresses.

He said: “We deliberated on the incoming state congresses of our party and later the national convention.

“We have resolved and directed officers of our party at all levels to engage in dialogue that would lead to meaningful reconciliation of aggrieved members within the party in other to ensure that all opinions are accommodated and all members who are willing to serve the party are given positions in the various executive bodies at ward, local and state levels.

“This we have done and we are sure all officers of our party will follow the consensus decision that we have taken so as to ensure that all willing members of the party who want to serve are considered.

“We have also directed that they should hold stakeholder meetings at all local government levels where leaders and officers will sit down, talk together in the spirit of brotherhood and decide who will lead the party after the congresses.”

The GAC also appreciated residents for reposing confidence in the APC. “We have reviewed events in the party, and particularly we have also received results of the last local government elections. We thank the press, members of the public, particularly the voters of Lagos State for reposing their confidence in our party as they have always done. We are grateful for this,” he said.

Also speaking, Lagos APC Chairman of Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, said the party ward executives would emerge through consensus on Saturday, adding that APC would hold stakeholders meetings in all the local governments in the State on Thursday.

He said: “Next Saturday, we are having a ward congress which will lead to the formation of our party officials. We are having our stakeholders meeting tomorrow (Thursday) and there, we will decide on what to do. The stakeholders’ meeting is taking place in all the 20 local governments in Lagos State; all local governments will hold the meeting.

“We are engaging a lot of stakeholders and we are going to do the ward congress on consensus.

“Consensus arrangement has been adopted by the party. We will be doing that for Lagos State. We have decided to adopt the consensus arrangements, which is constitutional. It is part of the provision of our party.”

Commenting on the outcome of last Saturday’s local government elections in Lagos State, Balogun said APC won the election landslide with about 584,000 votes across the State, while the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored about 81,000 votes.

“We had a peaceful, free, fair and credible election, which was conducted very well by LASIEC and of course, Lagos State APC polled a total of about 584,000 votes while our closest rival PDP had 81,000 votes. We have to be thankful to the residents and voters in Lagos State, who had shown so much confidence and trust in APC. We will continue to deliver the dividend of democracy,” he said.

The GAC meeting was attended by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; former deputy governors, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye and Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Mudashiru Obasa, former Secretary to Lagos State Government, Otunba Olorunfunmi Bashorun; Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, Prince Olusi and Balogun, among others.