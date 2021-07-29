By Bello Bala Shagari

It is almost inconceivable to believe that any member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) would have any ill will against the leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni in the party. Given how he has strengthened, reformed and rejuvenated the party in a short period of time, there is every reason to believe that anyone doing so is simply pursuing a personal agenda and does not have the party’s interest at heart.

Apart from the recent evident massive defections to the party and its nationalization, young people are now pouring into the party more than ever . Those of us that have been in party are now hopeful more than ever about our future in the APC. However, with the seeming deliberate targeting of Mai Mala’s leadership, the young progressives also feel threatened.

The young progressives see Mai Mala’s leadership as golden opportunity to move forward from the transitional stage of the party to its actual progressive state.

The arguments against Mai Mala’s leadership are obviously mischievous. Those citing section 183 of the constitution are misplacing the law. Mai Mala is neither holding another executive office nor is he being collecting any other salary. What he is doing no different from what other Governors are doing as Forum Chairmen.

We therefore appeal to those with grievances to go and participate in the upcoming nationwide congresses, as the party has presented its members with a golden opportunity to choose the next set of leaders. Thanks to the able leadership of Mai mala.

*Bello Bala Shagari, a former President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, writes from Abuja