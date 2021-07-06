Kylian Mbappe needs to leave Paris Saint-Germain in order to “echo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi” by becoming a Ballon d’Or winner, claims Nicolas Anelka, with the France international urged to consider moves to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Interest from England in the highly-rated 22-year-old has continued to build over recent years, with the World Cup-winning forward cementing his reputation as one of world football’s brightest stars.

Anelka, who spent many years in England during his playing days, believes Mbappe needs to spread his wings in order to reach the very top, telling The Athletic of his illustrious countryman: “If you want the biggest accolades, you will have to move from PSG at some point.

” Whatever you will do in Paris will be good but somebody will always say, ‘Well, you did great for PSG but it was only in France. The best leagues are in England and Spain, so you didn’t compete with the best players in the best league’.

” You will have to decide. If you want to win the Ballon d’Or, which is what you should be looking at to echo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, you will have to compete with the best.

” You can’t say you compete with the best all the time when you are at PSG. The French league is not easy, don’t get me wrong, but I think the toughest league is in England.”

