Mister Okeke Soludo, an Anambra-born law graduate of Madonna University has emerged as the Mister model Nigeria 2021. The fashion-model signed to Africa’s leading modelling agency, Beth model was crowned at the second edition of the pageant competition held over the weekend at Epe Hotel & Resort, Lagos Nigeria. He will be representing Nigeria at Mister model International slated to hold on 9th October in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The well-planned pageant had a total entry of over 400 potential candidates, scrutinized through series of audition processes and virtual tasks.

According to the organisers, the 10 lucky candidates who made it to the camp were carefully selected after assessing their strengths, knowledgebility, and other exceptional capabilities.

Other major winners at the event includes, Ireogbulam Chidubem Christopher, an OAP and content creator who got the first runner up title and will be representing Nigeria at Manhunt International 2021, Mister Julius Spencer, a private chef who represented River state and was crowned the 2nd runner up will also take the delegate tag from Nigeria at Mister Global 2022.

There are Other subsidiary winners like Clinton Nnaji, a social entrepreneur who got the 3rd runner up title, Kelvin Nnaji, a fitness coach and Christian Obidi a graduate of Enugu State University were both crowned the 4th and 5th runners-up respectively.

Each of the winners will embark on various pet projects and also tasked on contributing positively to the society throughout their reign.