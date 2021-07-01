Jubilation has hit the venue of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, primary in Awka as the Court has okayed the Governorship primaries of Jude Okeke while also dashing the hopes of Victor Oye.

in a ruling by the Judge at the Delta Court where Oye secured exparte injunction against Jude Okeke, the court ruled against Oye as it vacated the order stopping APGA’s primary.

The court’s decision today has cleared all legal hurdles towards emergence of an authentic governorship candidate for APGA.

Over 11 members of Anambra House of Assembly, several appointees of Governor Obiano, party chieftains, thousands of APGA supporters from the 21 LGA, etc stormed the venue of Jude Okeke led APGA Primaries in solidarity with popular Hon. Chuma Umeoji (Member House of Reps) whom the party said is likely to defeat his closest challenger, Iron Lady Elizabeth, to win today’s exercise .

Delta State High Court sitting in Orerokpe on Thursday 1st July, 2021 transferred the Suit No. HOR/25/2021: Between Ogbueshi Anthony O. Eboka & APGA VS. Chief Jude Okey & 2 Others to the Chief Judge for re-assignment to another Judge.

The effort of the Oye faction to move the motion to extend the life of the interim order earlier obtained suffered a setback in view of the Motion challenging the territorial and subject matter jurisdiction of the Court to hear the matter.

The Judge, in transferring the matter to the Chief Judge for personal reasons, ruled that by virtue of Order 39(7)(3) of the Delta State High Court Rules_, the earlier Exparte Order he granted had lapsed.