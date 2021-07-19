…Says judgment victory for democracy

…Demands apology from INEC

By Chris Ochayi

The All Progressives Grand alliance, APGA, has hailed the order of a High Awka Court, directing the Independent National Commission, INEC, to restore its candidate, Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the candidate of the party for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state.

National chairman of APGA, Dr. Victor Oye, who spoke with journalists in an interview in Abuja, shortly after the court judgment said the judiciary in the country, has done well, especially by nipping in bud the activities of these impostors.

According to Dr. Oye, “I believe in the independence of the Judiciary and I believe that Judiciary in Nigeria has done very well despite a few disenchantments.

“I don’t want to be dragged into unnecessary controversy. I think what happened today in Awka shows the independence of the Judiciary and that it is the last hope of the common man. Imagine what would have happened if there are no Judiciary. They would have been chaos and anarchy.

Oye equally said that no matter how imperfect the Judiciary may be, it is indispensable in a democracy.

“I feel happy that the court in Awka has done justice to this matter by ordering the reinstatement of Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo as the Governorship candidate of APGA for the November 6 Anambra Governorship election.

“INEC should immediately reinstate Prof. Soludo as the APGA’s candidate for Anambra Governorship election without delay.

“I have never had any doubt about the candidacy of Soludo because the Chukwuma Umeoji and his co-impostors have no place in law to claim anything in APGA. Did they conduct any genuine congress or primary?

“I feel it was a gross injustice for INEC to have declared him candidate of APGA. This is evil and an invitation to chaos,’ he said.

Oye said that reason there was protest and chaos in Anambra State over INEC’s decision was because the leadership of APGA had appealed for calm.

“I am repeating my call on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that those impostors that attempted to impersonate the leadership of APGA are punished. That is the only way to restore confidence in the management of the electoral system”

Vanguard News Nigeria