By Nwabueze Okonkwo

The impunity with which the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC usually apply to foist an unpopular party of its nature on the masses would be vehemently resisted during the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Also the ploy by both the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, to hoodwink members of the public, particularly the electorate by deliberately fronting double and multiple candidates as their flag-bearers in previous elections and in this November 6, 2021 election would definitely not fly.

National Chairman of of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu stated this yesterday when the ADC Governorship candidate, for the election, Akachukwu Nwankpo signed a Memorable of Understanding, MOU with youths facilitated by the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, noted that the ruling APC is unpopular across the states of the federation on account of its purported failure to deliver democracy dividend to the masses.

According to Nwosu, who spoke against the backdrop of fielding double or multiple candidates by both the PDP and APGA for the aim of having more numerical strength and votes than ADC, said, “let me me point out that different factions of both PDP and APGA are laying claims in party structures and courts as their flag-bearers but I know that it is mere gimmicks to rig the election as usual.”