The Ogun Assembly says amendment of the existing local government law in the state will help to reposition local council administration for optimum performance.

This, it said, would be by giving more deserved recognition and welfare to the workforce.

Mr Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker, said this during a stakeholders’ forum on a Bill for a Law to Amend the Local Government Law of Ogun State, 2006″ held at the assembly complex, Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Oluomo explained that the legislation sought new designation for Heads of Local Government Administrations (HOLGA) to be on consolidated salary similar to career general managers of statutory corporation.

He noted that the essence was to further encourage the entire personnel at the local government level to be more committed, dedicated and proactive for effective and efficient service delivery to the people at the grassroots.

The speaker expressed optimism for a more productive council system with renewed assurance that the 9th Assembly under his leadership was committed to the actualisation of the autonomous local government administration.

He challenged the workforce in the 20 councils in the state to rededicate themselves to quality service delivery through contribution of more feasible ideas and revenue-generating strategies that would bring more democratic dividends to the people.

Earlier, the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Bolanle Ajayi, said the public hearing was organised to avail concerned stakeholders the opportunity to express their opinions and ideas on the new bill.

Ajayi assured that the assembly would ensure speedy passage of the bill. The Transition Chairman, Odeda Local Government, Mr Bola Lawal, described the bill as a laudable initiative that would add more value to the local government service.

Lawal noted that such would bring about buttom-up approach to development. In his remarks, Mr Afolabi Afuape, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, explained that it was imperative for the councils to improve on their revenue, saying the state often augmented the remuneration of their staff with additional funds.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria