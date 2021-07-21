By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

An Agribusiness firm, SWEER Global Farms, Tuesday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, over the commissioning of the first National Agricultural Lands Development Authority’s Integrated Farm Estate in Suduje, Katsina State.

Speaking with Vanguard on the development, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, SWEER Global Farms, Dr Thaddeaus Thompson, described the commissioning is a new vista in the nation’s agricultural sector and agribusiness.

Thompson also commended the effort of the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, for the remarkable achievement and meeting the mandate of Mr President to galvanize the sector and position it as a full-fledged business that would massively employ young people and also transform them into agripreneurs within a short time.

He said: “I was elated over the commissioning of the first completed state of the art Integrated Farm Estate by President Muhammadu Buhari, executed by the National Agricultural Lands Development Authority, NALDA, under the leadership of the Executive Secretary/CEO of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne.

“This is a game changer achievement by the Buhari-led administration through NALDA, and we at SWEER Global Farms commend the vision and mission of the Ikonne-led NALDA because when other farm estates across the country are completed together with lands donated by state governments and religious organizations are all developed youth unemployment will be a thing of the past and Nigeria will be a global powerhouse in food production that would generate huge foreign exchange running into billions of Dollars.

“We as an agribusiness firm currently invest millions of Naira in our planned integrated farm in Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa State, where we have employed young people doing serious agriculture.

“Our vision is to transform Bayelsa and other Niger Delta States into agribusiness hubs other than being oil and gas region of the country because in agriculture more youths will be gainfully employed compared to the oil and gas industry that the employment opportunities are limited, and by this our effort we believe peace and progress will be restored in the region.

“We have already started and will ensure that the people in he region are lifted out of poverty according to the vision of the Bayelsa State Government which is prosperity for all and also the Buhari-led administration’s vision to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“We believe it is achievable together with the private sector getting involved and collaborating with agencies like NALDA in trasforming the agricultural sector by harnessing various expertise.”

According to SWEER Global Farm boss, NALDA is one of the best decisions of Mr President by resuscitating it to bring in modern technology and techniques in doing agribusiness including high level of professionalism in agriculture.

“It is imperative to mention that more players come into the agricultural sector to invest and also do their part in boosting food security, nutrition and making it cheap for Nigerians to buy and eat.

“The time to invest is now, and we call on more government incentives for the private sector to invest in agribusiness, and also banks should be supportive to encourage investors”, he added.

