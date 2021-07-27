.

The 2021 Afrikanwatch Network Communications’ lecture and the award will hold on August 21 in Lagos and will be chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, titled 2023: The kind of leaders Nigeria need, our Collective responsibility.

According to the Editor-in-chief of the News outfit, Mark C. Orgu, the lecture will be delivered by Prof. Solomon Akinboye, a professor of Political Science and International Relations at, University of Lagos. Orgu noted that distinguished Nigerians who have made an indelible mark on the sand of time will receive African Gold Merit Award.

“This year’s event has been designed to feature dignified Nigerians whose impacts cannot be underestimated, they include, Prof. Ogundipe, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, Governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa, Governor of Gombe State, Dr Tunji Abayomi, Constitutional Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Dr Obadian Mailafia, Former Deputy Governor of CBN, HRH, Oba Owolabi Adeyemi Adeniyi, Oba of Igbobi-Sabe, Lagos, Dr Henry Adimula, Principal/Chief Executive, Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Warri, Delta State, Dr Reuben Abati, former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Kabir Adamu, security expert, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, ASUP National President, Dr (Mrs) Lilian Chibor, Rector, Institute of Transport and Management Technology, Lagos, Engr. Femi Omokungbe, Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Comrade E. E Enwelu, Vice President, National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, ( NCMDLCA), Mrs Olubukola Adebiyi, President/Chief Executive officer, JAKIN NGO, Comrade Kasim Aduwa, Managing Director of Dolafiz Maritime Service, a company, Emmanuel Nzeribe Okegbue, a visionary leader”

Meanwhile, Panelists at the event will include, Dr Abayomi, Dr Abati, Prince Fagbemi, SAN, and Dr. Mailafia. Sen. Adefuye is the father of the day while Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege is expected to deliver a keynote address.

Vanguard News Nigeria