AfriCover247 revolutionises insurance service with digital platform

From left— Executive Director, Finance/Operations, Solomon Egbeleye; MD/CEO, Casmir Azubuike; Marketing Coordinator, Mrs Motunrayo Fagbemi, all of AfriGlobal; Executive Secretary of NCRIB, Mr. Tope Adaramola and Head Underwriting at AfriGlobal, Victor Olawale Ojedele, at the launch of AfriCover247.

AfriGlobal Insurance Brokers Limited has launched AfriCover247, a round-the-clock digital insurance transaction platform that will assist businesses, individuals and technology providers access and redistribute insurance products with ease.

AfriCover247 is a digital insurance platform that enables 24-hour, seven days a week insurance transactions, including claims management from start to finish with seamless payment of claims.

Mr. Casmir Azubuike, Managing Director of AfriGlobal Insurance Brokers Limited, said at the launch in Lagos, at the weekend, that AfriCover247 smart application enables users to buy insurance via mobile devices from start to finish without human interference.

Mr. Azubuike said the launch of AfriCover247 is a culmination of a two-year project, which began just before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

He added that it was the first of its kind in Nigeria, where anybody anywhere in the globe can buy insurance and report claims via the user-friendly, simple and yet effective platform provided by AfriGlobal Insurance Brokers.

Some of the features of the new insurance application include Chat Box, which can manage online real time chat with customers and offline inquiries at any time and any day of the week;

API adaptability, which enables other insurance and non-insurance companies to plug in their digital infrastructure seamlessly to transact businesses;

Self Administration, as it has the capability to manage users, their permissions and authorities within the system while new staff onboarding can easily be managed with the profile management tool, among other features.

In her goodwill message via DigiConverge Platform, the President of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, Dr. Bola Onigbogu commended AfriGlobal Insurance Brokers for the bold initiative in introducing cutting edge digital technology to insurance services in Nigeria.

Mrs Onigbogu noted that the lockdown last year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic took a huge toll on the insurance practice and services, especially those that require human interface.

She added that with the introduction of AfriCover247 the insurance industry is ready to handle any unforeseen occurrence that may restrict human face-to-face interaction like the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hybrid event was well attended by several dignitaries and top executives in the insurance industry, including the Managing Director of Universal Insurance, Mr. Benedict Ujoatuonu, among others.

