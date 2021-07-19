.

…urge Govt to jettison PPP arrangement

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Following the upgrade of Delta State Polytechnic Ozoro, to Delta State University of Science and Technology, by the State Government, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics, SSANIP Ozoro Branch, has appealed to the State Government to absorb all qualified and confirmed staff of the Polytechnic into the University taking off September this year.

The union in a statement by its Chairman, Comrade Ighosewe Efetie and Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Inonoje, after a well-attended emergency congress of the body, urged the Government to jettison the idea of Private Public Partnership, PPP and allow the University operate as a full fledge Government University for the sake of the poor masses who cannot afford high school fees of the proposed PPP.

“We appreciate the Delta State Government ably led by Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, firstly for finding our Institution, Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro amongst other sister Polytechnics in the State worthy for an upgrade to University status.

“Secondly, for his timely intention to provide quality education to all and sundry.

We also appreciate the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the appointment of the former Rector of the Polytechnic, Professor Jacob Snapp Oboreh as Vice-Chancellor and Mrs Stella Mouboghare as Registrar for the take-off of the University not minding the present global financial crisis.

“Congress however frowns at the complexity of absorption form which has some ambiguity and absolutely different from that of the other institutions that have been upgraded.

“Congress observed that as against what was in practice during the upgrade of College of Agriculture to the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, there is a clear departure from the proper administrative procedure for absorbing confirmed staff of the institution.

“Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro was found worthy because it was assumed to have the capacity to run as a Polytechnic, so also the Delta State University of Science and Technology.

“We urge the University management team to embrace the line of inclusive dialogue so as to engage the Unions with a view to give a clearer picture that heralds the Public-Private- Partnership, PPP in the upgrade. Anything otherwise may affect the good working relationship before, during and after the whole exercise.

“The perceived bureaucratic bottleneck introduced for the absorption of staff that have worked tirelessly for years in order to prepare the Institution for such an epoch upgrade be removed. And wish to request that all confirmed staff of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro be given their rightful positions in line with existing Labour Law and Rules of engagement.

“That the letter of absorption is issued to all confirmed staff of the Polytechnic, Ozoro who in turn will decide through a correspondence of acceptance or otherwise. Consequently, the ongoing administrative process of absorption is put on hold, despite the submission of absorption forms pending when a better clarification on the matter is addressed.

“The fear of staff is that the conditional absorption forms introduced may lead to heavy job loss and displacement of staff who have worked for more than 19 years dedicatedly to build and maintain the existing Polytechnic, which made it attractive for Government to upgrade it to a University.

“It is being speculated that the existing confirmed Staff whose salaries are in DTSG payroll will be returned to the University who will, in turn, be paying the salaries from internally generated revenue of the University.

“This is a University that will kick-off from September/October 2021 academic year that does not even know the numbers of students that will apply for admission which will determine the internally generated revenue.

“Owing to the aforementioned, we salute the efforts of Government towards achieving this wonderful landmark in the educational sector, and prayerfully request that the above issues be critically looked into in other not to distrust the industrial harmony already in existence between Unions and Government”.

Vanguard News Nigeria