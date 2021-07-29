By Etop Ekanem

Largest network of young entrepreneurs in Africa, Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs, AYE, has named Sandra Norbert, Chief Executive Officer, Swift and Castle Consult Ltd., as its new national head for Nigerian chapter.

An enterprising young lady, Norbert replaces Olubunmi Oluwadare, whose tenure ended last weekend. He served out his two-term of six years as the national head of the Nigerian chapter before the appointment of Sandra Norbert, who holds B.Sc degree in Business Administration from Ambrose Ali University Ekpoma, Masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Maiduguri, Borno State and certifications in computer and management.

In another developement, Oluwadare has been made a Director, Strategy and Trade Relations of the organisation.

A business driver who strives to be the best in any given responsibility, Norbert is a dogged business lady, with great mindset and ideas as well as an achiever and mentor to many.

Oluwadare is the Chief Executive Officer, Vertage Int’l Ltd, and Quickpromo. A seasoned entrepreneur and investor who holds shares in many other companies, he is also the author of the book: “I See Money In Africa.” His input, committment and sacrifices would be greatly felt and appreciated by members of the team in particular and the organization at large.

In her acceptance speech, Norbert promised to continue to lead the organization in the right direction and to give full support to all team members selflessly. She urged staff and team members to support her in order to move the organization forward.

“I believe there is more to be achieved together as a team, and that can only be accomplished if we continue to work as a family,” she said.

While applauding the former national head on behalf of the EXCOS, Project Director of the organisation, Mr. Garth Deacon thanked him for the energy and committment to the vision, mission, values and slogan of the organization even as he welcomed the newly appointed national head to the team.

Also the Executive Director of the organisation, Joy Michael, thanked Olubunmi Oluwadare for his 6 years of service and welcomes Sandra Norbert as the new National Head for Nigeria.