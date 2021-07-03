.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Three suspected armed robbers have been burnt to death in Owerre Ebeiri in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State after they were caught robbing traders in the market.

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri on Sunday.

Also, the suspects were alleged to be members of the gang of armed robbers robbing commuters plying on Owerri/Orlu road in the State.

However, the CP has warned members of the public to desist from taking laws into their hands whenever they arrest criminal suspects, saying that they should always hand them over to the Police for lawful prosecution.

Yaro said in order to stop what he called jungle justice from happening in the future that his command has inaugurated investigating team from the State Criminal Investigation Department on the burning of criminal suspects in Orlu.

The Police Chief said: “On 24/7/2021 at about 06:30 hours, the inhabitants of Owerre Ebeiri in Orlu caught in the act, three armed robbers while robbing some traders yet to be identified.

“It is believed that they are the ones that have been terrorising the community using an unmarked motorcycle to rob innocent people, especially traders along Owerri Orlu Road, Imo State.

“The robbers were beaten, tied and set ablaze before the Police Patrol Team arrived at the scene. Efforts made to arrest the perpetrators proved abortive as they all ran away on sighting the Police Patrol Team.”

“The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, FDC, while condemning the barbaric act, advised members of the public and communities alike to always hand over suspects to the police for proper investigation and prosecution instead of taking the laws into their hands.

“He then, set up an investigating team from the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command to investigate the cause and possible ways to prevent in future mob actions in the State,” CP said.

Vanguard News Nigeria