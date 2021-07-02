…Releases new song ‘Ginger’ today

Afro-Pop singer, SPECDO has revealed affection for Nigerian musical legend, Innocent Idibia popularly known as TuBaba.

Born in Ogun State, the mega star whose real name is Ajayi Solomon hails from Oghara, Delta State, South-South Nigeria. His debut album titled, “Community Riot,” in 2006 and quickly released a legion of hit songs including Tattoo Body, I moved from Grass to Grace among others.

In a chat with entertainment editors in Lagos, Specdo revealed that he derived inspiration to wrote his songs based on personal and other people’s experiences, adding that his first album “Community Riot” was informed by an uprising his community years ago.

Specdo who is full of gratitude to his fan base is getting bigger and bigger for after a number of collaborations with Nigeria’s mega stars including Solid Star and Tekno, he worked also with Edem Aigbe of Ghana much to the delight of music lovers all over the world.

Having made name for himself with such notable songs as ‘Oyoyo’, ‘Manya’, Blow My Mind and Branama, Specdo has again churned out an unstoppable hit, Ginger. The single is out today.

Produced by Solshynbeat and mastered by Indomix, Ginger came at a time when the world has open its arms to receive Afrobeat as Nigeria’s contribution to global entertainment.

Specdo sees ‘Ginger’ as a major motivation for any listener and sees the song as the right tonic for any situation people find themselves. Depending on any state of mind, the song is cool to keep anyone company anytime.

In a media parley with newsmen, Specdo advised young people who want to follow his footsteps to work hard and believe in themselves, noting that no one should give up on his or her dreams because dreams are reflections of the lives we want to live.

He spoke highly of his family this way:

“I have a great family. My mother is the best mother anyone can ask for. We are not the poorest but an average family able to afford out meals. My father, Johnson Ajayi died at 69 years of age and that was 14 years ago. He did a lot for me and I am glad I was able to build a house for him valued at N15 million.”

The trio of Burna Boy Wizkid and Davido are unarguably Nigeria’s biggest musicians at the moment but whoever listen to Ginger will agree that is fast closing the gap; a testament to his readiness to stake a claim to that Olympian heights in the years ahead.

Ginger by all standards, is an anthem that will get everyone focus from the beginning to the end, until chorus fades as they say in the world of music. Energy, dance, theme, message, Ginger ticks all boxes. What is left is for television and radio stations to give this song the air playing time it deserves.