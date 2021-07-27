By Benjamin Njoku

…TV show commences audition

Organizers of the African Dance Reality TV show, Smile Global Entertainment, has announced that the auditions for Season 3 of the show is set to commence soon.

Formerly known as the ‘Lagos Dance Concert’, the dance show was postponed last year due to COVID-19 pandemic lock down but will be making a bigger return for a third season later this year.

According to the organizers, this season will see 50 contestants from 10 different African countries compete in one mansion in Lagos, Nigeria for 30 days for a grand prize of $25,000, a brand new car and an international dance deal.

Themed “Stand Against Illicit Drug Abuse In Africa”, this season is set to address the menace of drug abuse which is eating deep into the fabric of African society, especially amongst youths.

The competition, according to the organizers, is open to young people between the ages of 16 and 27.

The show, however, is designed to showcase the beauty of African art and culture, promote African tourism, and more importantly, foster peace, unity and national cohesion while keeping viewers entertained.

The show will be aired on DSTV, GoTV, Startimes and other local channels. There will also be live streaming on Nevada.