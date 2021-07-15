By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has explained that civil servants must actively take part in the 2023 elections in order to elect a better individual to meet their needs and to get better treatment from the government of the day.

The State Chairman of NLC, Beatrice Itubo, at Quadrennial Conference of Delegates of Nigeria Union of Teachers, Rivers State Wings in Port Harcourt, said workers were treated poorly because they are not politically active.

Itubo noted that if teachers begin to take part in active politics that they would be among the policymakers to decide their future, charging teachers to get registered and be part of the electoral process in 2023.

She said: “No increment of salary, no incentives at all to motivate you work. I know you are going through a lot, but I salute your resilience. We will not just go and sit down praying that God should help us, God does not work that way.

“We have to stand up and demand our rights. The government officials were invited to this programme, but because of the levity with which they treat workers, they refused to turn up.

“I am calling on us let us be politically conscious. The law does not debar workers from being politicians. The law did not stop us from participating in active politics. We have to participate.

“You cannot be allowing other people to be shaving your hairs in your absence. I want to implore you, teachers, you are well enlightened, to join politics. Go and register. In 2023, we shall participate actively.

“We are major stakeholders in this entity called Rivers State. Those of you who want to contest go and register, so that we get leaders that will pay workers and pensioners.”

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of NUT, Comr. Sir Nkpogone Lucky, while commending the governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, for prompt and regular payment of teachers, prayed to the governor for a better welfare package for teachers in the state.

Lucky, however, regretted that teachers have remained peaceful despite the lapses on the side of government as regards the welfare of teachers.

He said: “Our dear Governor Sir, I want to bring to your awareness that Nigeria

Union of Teachers, Rivers State Wing, has been at Peace with you for the past four years despite the numerous welfare packages that have not been attended to.

“The union has displayed dialogue disposition with the government and wishes that its attendant problems of; non-implementation of Promotions, non-payment of February and March 2016 salaries to effected teachers, non-release of promotion interview, non-conduct of promotion interview, non-payment of annual increment, non-payment of imprest, infrastructural decay in some schools, recruitment of teachers, etc. shall be considered as the nation cannot develop without the teacher. ‘No teacher, no nation’.

“Your Excellency Sir, may I appeal on behalf of Rivers State teachers that you should make them happy by considering their welfare packages enumerated in the address.”

Lucky also called on the governor to assist the union to complete the ongoing Ultra-model NUT secretariate and as well release the sum of N15,000,000.00 promised to the union during 2016 World Teachers Day.

