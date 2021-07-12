Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, Monday, declared that he had gotten the approval of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to run for president in the 2023 election.

The governor made the declaration when a coalition of groups including the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), National Union of Bauchi State Students (NUBASS), Bauchi State Traders and Artisans Association and Association of Achaba and Keke NAPEPS visited him at Bauchi Government House to present their letter of endorsement to him.

He said since his first endorsement few weeks ago by Northern Youth Leaders Forum, consultations with Stakeholders have been ongoing.

He further stated that the State Working Committee of his Party has given him ‘a nod of approval’.

He however said that he is contented with his present position as a governor but is ready to serve the country in any capacity.

“Some of you saw me last week, going round to meet former ministers, senators and other leaders to discuss it (political ambition) .But I have to consult traditional rulers and ulamas too because I need their support,” the governor said.

Earlier, leader of the coalition and State Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Adamu Dimis told the governor that their endorsement was as a result of the numerous projects he has executed in the state within the past few years.

