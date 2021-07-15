By Emem Idio

THE member representing Ekeremor Constituency 2 and Deputy Minority Leader of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Wilson Dauyegha, has been urged to join the race for the the Bayelsa West Senatorial elections in 2023.

Convener, Project Niger Delta ,PND, Princewill Ebebi, made the call during a meeting with wards and clans co-ordinators of the group in Yenagoa.

Ebebi, maintained that it was the turn of Ekeremor Local Government Area to produce the next senator based on zoning principle of the senatorial district, stressing that as a group that stands for justice and equity, it will promote and defend the rotational principle.

According to Ebebi, the group’s adoption of Dauyegha was based on his performance and how he has touched the lives of his constituents within just two years, describing his impacts as phenomenal.

He noted that the group has concluded plans to begin consultations and sensitization in all clans, wards across the local governments that make up the senatorial district, hence the appointment of clans and wards co-ordinators.

“We have looked inwards and have accessed those aspiring to contest for the senatorial race for Bayelsa West, and since it is now the turn of Ekeremor Local Government Area, we have found in the member representing Ekeremor Constituency 2, Hon. Wilson Dauyegha, a man of the people that can adequately represent the senatorial district based on what he is currently doing for his constituents.

“Therefore, we are calling on him to join the race and we have resolved to work for the actualization of this peoples mandate. Henceforth, we shall begin to mobilize stakeholders across party divides to work for this project,” Ebebi stated.

Also speaking, the National Youth Leader of the group, Lovely Egboro, said the youths of the senatorial district have unanimously decided to support one of their own, adding that youths should be given opportunity to grow in their politically career.