File photo of APC primaries in Oshodi, Lagos.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it will continue to support constitutionally-backed innovations by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), gave the assurance in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“Under President Muhammadu Buhari, every election conducted in the country has been an improvement on the last.

“The APC will continue to support constitutionally-backed innovations by our election management bodies to make our elections more credible.

“At party level, the APC has resolved to entrench internal democracy in all decision-making processes, particularly party nomination, direct and indirect primaries or consensus,” he said.

He added that the Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC), however, remained the only legal instrument voters could use to elect progressive leaders.

This, he said, was the only way to sustain the ongoing efforts of APC government’s development stride at the Federal, State and Local Government Areas.

According to him, the government has improved infrastructure, transformed agriculture and is diversifying the country’s economy.

The APC scribe urged well-meaning Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing INEC continuous voter registration exercise to register ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He reiterated that it is foolhardy for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to expect its members to remain with it having seen its fast depleting fortune.

“We reiterate that it is foolhardy for the PDP to expect its members to sink with it in the face of its failed state,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe advised the PDP to address itself to the fact that its members and leaders who were joining the APC in droves were attracted and inspired by the progressive leadership of the Buhari government.

He said PDP members were also attracted to the APC by the internal democracy being entrenched by the leadership of Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC.

He noted that the recent communiqué by the PDP Governors’ Forum was laced with lies and idle conspiracy theories on the state of the nation.

“However, it is advisable that the PDP concentrates on redemption instead of blaming the APC or anyone else for its rudderless state.



