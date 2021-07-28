By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has commenced a consultative forum on the creation of its 2022 appropriation bill across the five divisions of the state to seek the input of different stakeholders on the incoming year budget.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, in Ikeja division of the state, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube, explained that the measure was part of efforts towards ensuring inclusiveness and evenly spread of the dividends of democracy across the state.

Egube explained, “Government led by Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu need the input of the citizens for the preparation of the 2022 budget in order to ensure inclusiveness, transparency and accelerated development in all part of the state.”

The 5-day Consultative forum, held at the Radio Lagos Hall, LTV, Agidingbi, Ikeja, organised by the state Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget attracted audience from traditional and community leaders, religious leaders, professionals, trade groups, youth organizations, People Living With Disability, PLWD, and the Organised Private Sector.

Egube said, “With this forum we have commenced the budget cycle for 2022 and we need to align ourselves with the people to be sure that their needs are catered for. We are organising this forum around the IBILE divisions.

“What we will do will include updating stakeholders on the half-year performance of the 2021 budget; inform the public of the government’s plan for the rest of the year 2021 and focus on areas for 2022; obtain inputs, contribution and suggestions from stakeholders on the 2022 budget process and to promote citizen participation in the budget preparation.

“In terms of performance as at June 2021, we are doing quite well on the budget. We are at about 85 per cent budget performance. We intend to keep it that way and drive it up as we move towards the end of the year. What that means is that a lot of the things that we said we will do, we are already doing and there are many exciting things that are ongoing and enough for the people of Lagos to look forward to. Nevertheless, we will continue to put our hands on the steering wheel as we drive towards that.

“We are paying a lot of attention to Youth development, technology, infrastructures, basically to build up economic activity and to get hope back to our people. That was why the budget of 2021 was called “Budget of Rekindled Hope”, the commissioner said.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Budget, Aare Bayo Sodade said the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu has always prioritized inclusive governance for proper decision making to enhance economic deliverables and performance.

He said, “In fulfilment of the promise of an ‘All-inclusive Governance’ by Sanwo-Olu at the inception of his administration, the State has always adhered to proper consultation and due diligence especially in decision making processes.

“This forum affords an avenue to update stakeholders on the half year performance of the budget, the resources available for the annual budget taking into cognizance all economic variables such as Price of Oil, Inflation, Interest rates, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and much more. Most importantly, this forum provides us with an ample opportunity to share ideas geared towards a “Greater Lagos”, while rubbing minds with the citizens in order to ensure that desired interests are captured in the budget as resources available permits.

“Our expectations of this forum is the significant participation in the Budget preparation process by every organizational bodies, and person here present,” he said.