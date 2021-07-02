Two persons – Olaide Olukanni, 34, and Sakiru Lawal, 39 – charged with forging a survey plan were on Friday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants, who reside in Ogba area of Lagos State, were docked before Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, impersonation and forgery.

The duo, however, denied committing the offences and were admitted to bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Kubeinje said the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 4 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP. Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences in May, 2019 at Oke-Ira in Ogba, Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendants impersonated one Abiodun Esan, a Surveyor, by forging his signature and seal to produce a fake survey plan to one Mr Tunde Oyadiran.

Ogunleye said that the defendants allegedly obtained N120,000 from Oyadiran to forge the document.

He said the defendants were arrested when the document was later found to be fake.

He said the offences violated Sections 380, 365 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 380 stipulates three years imprisonment for impersonation while Section 365 prescribes three years for forgery.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria