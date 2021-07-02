By Chancel Sunday

A soldier identified as Corporal Sunday with one assailant have been killed in a gun duel, Sunday night, when gunmen suspected to be sea pirates attacked a military Joint Task Force, JTF, checkpoint at Tuomo community in Burutu local government area of Delta state.

According to a former CDC chairman of Tuomo community, Mr Akpoebiede Defence, who narrated the incident to Vanguard, the gunmen came in a speedboat at around 11 pm on Sunday, who were believed to have been coming for the military weapons.

He said: “we believe they are sea pirates who came in a speedboat at around 11 pm, and we believe that they were coming for their guns.

“They wanted to land at the military checkpoint at the waterfront when one of the men on duty asked to know their identity, who said they were returning from work.

“The soldier told them not to land at their spot and in the process the gunmen opened fire and shot a soldier dead instantly.

“A gun battle ensued with the soldiers also killing one assailant on the spot while others sped off with bullet wounds, leaving their dead. As I’m talking to you, the lifeless body of the assailant is still at Tuomo waterfront”.

In his reaction, chairman of Burutu council area, Mr Godknows Angele, said: ,”it’s an unfortunate incident and I commend the military men for their alertness and gallantry.

“We are course working towards bringing a lot gunboats to enable the military do their job better”.

Contacted, the JTF Commander, Bomadi Division, Lt Samaila, said: “please I will get back to you” as at the time of filing this report.

