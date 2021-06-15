By Ibrahim Wuyo

Despite many military formations in Zaria, Kaduna State, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli has decried the continued attacks on the emirate by bandits attack.

The Emir, who spoke in his palace when heads of security agencies visited him, lamented that residents had been under incessant attacks by bandits who killed and abducted people within and outside Zaria.

The situation is unacceptable. We are calling on the government to arrest the situation before it gets out of control. Despite the location of military formations and training schools in the emirate, my area is not safe,” he said.

While describing the situation as alarming, the Emir explained that for a long time, Zaria residents felt vulnerable and were constantly in fear.

According to him, “children can no longer go to school, bandits are moving about unchecked. We are calling on security personnel and agencies to rise up to the challenge and put an end to the sad situation.”

Speaking, Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who led the security chiefs on the visit, assured the emir that government was doing everything possible to make the emirate and Kaduna State safe.

He said the aim of the visit was to douse tension and build the confidence of Zaria residents.

Aruwan said they came to commiserate with the Emirate over the recent spate of attacks and kidnappings of residents and were working hard to put an end to all forms of criminality ravaging the emirate.

Recall that Zaria has been under incessant attacks by the bandits kidnapping innocent residents including student.

On June 11, one student of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic for Kaduna State, killed, another survived gun shots, while three others and a staff of the institution were kidnapped.

Two days later the bandits attacked Kofar Gayan and Kofar Kona area of Zaira and kidnapped no fewer than 12 residents.

