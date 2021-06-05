Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has described those agitating for Yoruba nation as “foolish and ignorants”.

He also said any crisis that befalls Nigeria would torment the country for another 50 years, hence, urged seccesionist to redirect their anger towards the progress of the country.

Aregbesola, who spoke in Yoruba disclosed this at the 64th birthday anniversary lecture organised for the Minister by Awolowo Centre for Philosophy and Idealogy, held at Zenabab Hotel and Resort, Ijebu-Jeṣà, Osun State.

He added that Nigeria is the pride of the black population globally, hence, every patriots must do everything to protect it unity without jettisoning the struggle for a better government.

My most important message for this gathering is to let you know that those advocating for Yoruba nation are fool and ignorant of the consequences of their action. Nigeria is the reason the Western nation respect the Blackman globally.

“May be these seccesionists did not know that if any crisis or war happens in Nigeria now, it fallout will linger for another 50 years. So we must guide this unity jealously even though things are not perfect yet, I believe we should rather advocate for better government than agitate for seccesion”, he said.

The former Osun Governor also disclosed that he stands with the objectives of The Osun Progressives, TOP targeted at resuscitating the fortunes of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

He added that the party is not prepared to lose Osun to opposition party now, but efforts by any group within the party to return it to the path of progress should not only be welcomed but also embraced. I agree with their objectives to return the party to winning ways and I am with them.

In his good will message, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi described Aregbesola’s legacies while serving as governor in the state as unforgettable.

Ooni who joined the event via telephone described the Minister of Interior as someone who dedicated his all to serve the state as Governor, adding that his achievement remain a standard for others.

Some of the dignitaries at the even include former Minister of Niger Delta, Usani Usani, Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, his predecessor, Hon Najeem Salaam, former Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti among others too numerous to mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria