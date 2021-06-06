A pest control expert, Tolu Caleb, has urged Nigerians to take pest control seriously because of its potential to avert the health risks associated with pests, including cockroaches, rodents, mosquitoes, and flies.

Caleb, managing director of Rotimax Integrated Services Ltd, lamented that about 300,000 Nigerians, mostly children, die of malaria yearly while millions of others die or are harmed by Lassa Fever, Salmonellosis, Typhoid Fever, Cholera, Dysentery, Leprosy, Plague, among others, following failure to control pests.

“Proper pest control can keep you safe from the illnesses and allergies that pests bring into homes. Every method from simple cleaning to professional spraying makes it harder for pests to cause problems,” he said.

He spoke in Lagos on Saturday during activities to usher in World Pest Control Day which is globally marked every June 6 to raise awareness on the importance of pest control.

Caleb noted that pest management helps in protecting the country from severe diseases, helps in maintaining food security, and results in encouraging great financial savings.

He said: “In recognition of the invaluable impact the industry has on our everyday lives and well-being, Rotimax Integrated Services… which operates in all 36 states and her sister company Alcochem Hygiene Nigeria that distributes integrated pest management products is joining pest control/fumigation professionals around the world to help raise awareness of the possible health risks associated with pests such as cockroaches, rodents, mosquitoes and flies e.t.c.”

The aim of World Pest Day, he explained, is to create awareness of the pattern of consumption for disinfectants/chemicals by public after the outbreak of coronavirus and compare it with standard protocol and also to show the world that there is an industry the world is yet to acknowledge like other industries.

Caleb added: “Rotimax Integrated Services recommends the following tips to help homeowners and businesses better prepare their property against pest infestations

“Make sure to properly seal possible entrances. Gaps in walls, door and window frames, or the foundation give pests an avenue into your home. Clean your home regularly. Clutter, dust, moisture, and food crumbs provide food and shelter for all kinds of pests.

“Use traps and baits to eliminate pests on a small scale. You can use them as a way to prevent initial infestations. Seal your food properly. Unsealed food creates aromas that draw pests, who then contaminate the food.

“Keep the area around the building as dry as possible. Make drainage systems empty away from the foundation and eliminate places where water can puddle.

“After all this has been done, if you need to fumigate your house make sure you engage the services of licensed professionals by federal and state ministry of environments.”

