.

By Dennis Agbo

The World Igbo Congress, WIC, has asked the British government to stand up and defend the rights of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as her citizen and investigate the collision of any other country in his recent re-arrest and prosecution in Nigeria.

WIC said it confirmed that Kanu was abducted in a country other than the United Kingdom. He travelled on a British passport and raised the spectre of illegal abduction and International gangsterism that violates the spirit of the process of extradition.

The World Igbo Congress, therefore, called on the Nigerian government to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu is treated in accordance with the rules and international conventions that guarantee that his rights and personal safety are protected.

In a statement by WIC Chairman, Prof. Anthony Ejiofor and the Public Relations Officer, Hon. Basil Onwukwe; the Igbo group said that “the British government should also stand up and defend the right of her citizen.

The UK government needs to investigate the collision of any other country or party in this saga. The government of the United States of America, the United Nations and the international community should also take note of the ongoing abuse of human rights in Nigeria including this matter of abduction of Nnamdi Kanu.

“The Igbo at home and abroad see this as a continuation of the different

strokes for different folks, which has characterized the approach of the current administration of the Federal Government of Nigeria in dealing with national issues. The world has taken notice of the disparity in the treatment of Boko Haram insurgents and Fulani herdsmen who have been designated as terrorists by known international agencies.

“These killers are routinely arrested, compensated, released and oftentimes absorbed into the Nigerian security services. On the other hand, the Igbo has been subjected to massive shoot-at-sight orders, arrests and abduction.

“We would like to emphasize that no government in the world or any international security agency has designated IPOB as a terrorist organization and Nnamdi Kanu is not on any terrorist watchlist anywhere in the world.

All Igbo worldwide should remain calm. The rights of the Igbo must be protected and the Igbo cannot be subjugated forever.”