



By Godfrey Bivbere and Providence Adeyinka

Nigerian women in the maritime industry have been charged to explore investment opportunities in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement AfCFTA which came into full effect in January 2021.

President of the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association, WISTA, Mrs Eunice Ezeoke, made the charge in Lagos while heralding the association’s 2021 Business Luncheon and Magazine Launch in Lagos with the theme: “AfCFTA: Investment Opportunities for Women in Trade.”

She said that the association is contented that Nigeria has keyed-in and embraced the AfCFTA adding that the Federal Government is presently sensitising the various stakeholders in the public and private sectors on how to take advantage of the new agreement.

“The Federal Government has been advocating for women inclusion in international trade by way of encouraging the exportation of agro-based products and other agricultural products, women are being encouraged to take advantage and participate in the huge trade volume in the African Continent and abroad.

“We want to encourage as many women as possible to participate in this trade opportunity. Africa is huge with a big market, the economy is growing and the raw materials are there,” she said.

Ezeoke explained that part of the training in the 2021 business luncheon edition was to encourage women to come as a group and form partnership to leverage on the opportunities provided by Federal Government for the women in AfCFTA.

Commenting on the activities of the body especially during the ongoing pandemic that has ravaged the globe, she pointed out that WISTA Nigeria has taken various strides in improving the lives of people around coastal communities, which include, provision of palliatives to stakeholders during the COVID-19 pandemic, fishing boats for women and among others.