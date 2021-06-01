Winners emerge at PSC Solar (UK) raffle draw

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebele Orakpo

There’s no doubt that power/electricity is very important to everyday life and in every sector of the economy. From health, to communication, to industry, education, agriculture, all need power to function properly.

Unfortunately, Nigeria’s Power sector has been unable to provide this all important utility and so it’s no wonder that the Nigerian economy has been crawling. Many believe that if the country can get the power problem sorted out, every other thing will fall into place.

And so, in the spirit of giving back to the society and fulfilling its corporate social responsibility, PSC Solar (UK) and PSC Solar (EU) with offices in Nigeria, UK, Europe and USA, on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Ikeja, Lagos office, put smiles on the faces of two lucky people through its free hybrid inverter system raffle draw.

Two inverters, one from PSC Solar (UK) and the other from PSC Solar (EU) were up for grabs by two lucky winners who emerged through a lucky dip.

First was Mr. Adeyemi Abiodun Muyiwa who won the Complete Hybrid Inverter system from PSC Solar (UK) and the second winner was Mr. Titus who won the 1.5 KVA Inverter from PSC Solar (EU). Both inverters will be installed free of charge at the homes of the winners by the company’s engineers at a later date.

According to the organisers, PSC Solar (UK), a trusted Solar Power company, was established in December 1989 and is a multinational solar PV panel manufacturer and total solar electricity sales/services integrator. The company “is engaged in sales, maintenance and installation of emerging advanced technology European-designed Solar Hybrid Inverters, Solar PV panels, Deep Cycle, Lithium (LiFePo4), NANO Carbon and Hydrogen Cell Batteries, Solar Streetlights with or without CCTV/Audio, EV chargers, Charge controllers and all accessories required for installation of solar and inverter electricity systems.

“PSC Solar UK also installs complete solar electricity systems ranging from small residential solar and inverter systems of 1.5 KVA up to large utility scale commercial and industrial 5 MVA power plants all across Africa.”

