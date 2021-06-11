By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Less than 24 hours for Nigerians to mark 2021 June 12 Democracy Day, the Convener, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, Friday, explained why they have resolved to protest on June 12, which is to register their dismay over rising killings, negotiation with insurgents and bandits, attacks on protesters and human rights activists, and other frightening issues.

Making this known to Vanguard in a chat, Adeyanju said the protest cannot be stopped because it is the constitutional right of Nigerians to take to the streets to make their feelings known via peaceful protest, which is part of democratic tenets across the world, and they refuse to be suppressed by security agents of the government.

He said: “We are going on protest on June 12 to make President Muhammadu Buhari know that Nigerians cannot take it anymore because of frightening level of insecurity in North West, North East, North Central, South West, and South East regions of the country.

“We are out to protest and demand that Buhari-led administration stop negotiating with Boko Haram and bandits; stop killing innocent people in South East; stop attacking protesters and respect Human Rights; don’t increase fuel price; reverse Twitter ban; and reduce high food prices.”

According to him during Jonathan’s government Nigerians were always on the streets protesting, which majority of those in the All Progressive Congress, APC, were part of it, and finally got into power.

He also added that protest does not mean Buhari’s government will be overthrown, rather protest remains fundamental human right of Nigerians.

“When the president was protesting against Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, was he trying to remove PDP from power or complaining against injustice? When the president was speaking up as a critic, was he planning a coup? PROTEST is a fundamental human right & we must protest tomorrow. #June12Protest. Join the protest across Nigeria tomorrow. Don’t be afraid”, he stated.

The Federal Government has declared Monday 14th June 2021 a public holiday across the country to mark 2021 Democracy Day as it will be on Saturday 12 June.

The declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and advised that Nigerians should support efforts made by the Buhari-led administration.

In the same vein, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Alkali Baba, has ordered officers and men of the Force to watch activities of any group who wants to hide under the Day to embark on the protest that could threaten internal security by inciting other Nigerians against government and peace of the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria