By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has said that the delay in the formation of a cabinet by Governor Godwin Obaseki was his position that those who would serve in his cabinet should be nominated by people in the grassroots and not himself picking commissioners and imposing it on the state.

He however said that the process of picking commissioners has started and that in a couple of days, a state cabinet will be formed.

Shaibu stated this Sunday while speaking to journalists shortly after the Fathers Day ceremony at St Paul Catholic Church, Benin City where he also served as altar boy during the service.

He said: “Very soon we will get a cabinet, you can see that the process of getting the names has started from the grassroots.

“This governor will not appoint people from Benin, he prefers that the people should play up the names of those that they feel should run the affairs of the state and when they bring these names, in a couple of days, the cabinet will be formed.”

He said serving as altar boy which he said is the fourth time he is doing so reminds him of his days as an altar boy in Barnawa, Kaduna state.

On the significance of Fathers Day celebration, the deputy governor said: “Today reminds us as fathers that we should play our role in the society not only at home but also in our work places.

“As a country, the president is the father of the nation. The 36 state governors are fathers of the 36 states and they should act as fathers to the country and to their states and when that is done, prosperity will abound.

“For chief executives of companies, they should act as fathers in their various establishments; the head of vulcanizers should act as a father, the head of tomato sellers should act as a father to them and the head, when we do that and stop playing negatively at home and in our workplaces, definitely Nigeria will be a better place. We should amplify those things that unite us, make positive statements at all times.

“As a father of the nation, as a father of the state, as a father of a company we refuse to make statements when we need to make statements, if refuse to take actions when we need to take actions, just know that you are running the country or organisaton as the case maybe to a state of instability.

“For all of us as fathers at home, we should play our roles just like St Joseph did to protect Mary and little Jesus when he was born.”

Earlier in his homily, Rev Fr. Edwin Omoregbe urged the church and particularly women to appreciate the men who he said are not duly appreciated by the society.

Vanguard News Nigeria