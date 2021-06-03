By Chris Ochayi

The National Population Commission, NPC, has disclosed that the conduct of the population and housing census would no longer be feasible in 2021.

The National Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra disclosed this in Abuja, while addressing the newsmen on the commencement of the field work for the 1st Pre-Test for the population and housing census.

He said despite a piece of advice offered by the member of House of Representatives against conduct of the exercise on ground of fragile situation in the country, “We are not going to conduct census this year.”

Hon. Kwarra, however, said the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration was committed to the conduct of the exercise through adequate funding of the activities of the commission in preparation for the full exercise.

“By the time we are going to conduct the population and housing census, the situation in the country would have improved to pave the ways for a peaceful exercise,” he said.

The NPC boss added that, though no sign of commitment for the proclamation, but Mr. President will make proclamation at the appointed time. Unlike before, the President is more committed to the funding of the operations and activities of the commission.

He said the preparatory activities for the census exercise Pre-test is usually conducted before the actual census and during the middle of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise.

“The conduct of Pre-test is aimed at testing the census methodology, the questionnaires, data collection methods, the manuals for field staff, instruction manuals, data editing and coding, data processing and tabulation in preparation for the actual census.

“In this pre-test exercise, some selected Enumeration Areas (EAs) in some of the LGAs in States of the Federation demarcated between 2016-2018 will be utilised and the census instruments will be deployed to these areas to test run their suitability and readiness for the actual census.”

Hon. Kwarra noted that the objectives of the 2021 Pre-test include among others, to assess the: Quality and usefulness of the EA maps already created, Demographic and geographic changes that have occurred in the EAs created in 2016-2018 and their implications for census enumeration, uploading of EA maps on census PDAs for census enumeration, Relationship between EAD estimated population and pre-test population

“Educational and other qualifications of potential census enumerators, Workload of the enumerators, and logistical support from the States and LGAs.”

He said, “The 1st Pre-test exercise will take place in 222 Enumeration Areas (EAs) in 112 LGAs accross the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT that were demarcated during the 2016-2018 Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise.

“It will involve a total of 894 field functionaries comprising; 444 Enumerators, 37 Supervisors, 37 IT Supervisors, 37 Field Coordinators, 37 State Coordinators, 37 Monitors from the Hq, 37 Monitors from the State and 6 Coordinators.”

The Training of the Trainers (TOT) has taken place from April 14 to April 18, 2021 in Abuja while the Zonal Training followed from May 31 to end tomorrow June 4, 2021 in 6 centres namely, Abuja, Enugu, Gombe, Katsina, Asaba and Ibadan which covers all the geo-political Zones of the country.

“The full mobilization to the field and the actual Pre-test has been slated for between June 6 to 13th of June, 2021.

“As already stated, the sampling methodology has been designed to test run and confirm the viability and effectiveness of the already Demarcated Enumeration Areas (EAs) in readiness for a smooth census exercise.”

According to him, “Let me emphasize that, the fieldwork and data collection for the 1 st Pre-test will commence from June 6 to 13th of June, 2021 in all the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT. “The pre-test will be carried out by 37 teams (one team per state/FCT).

While appealing to the public for a successful exercise, , he said, “I wish to end this address on a note of assurance that the conduct of the Pre-test is part he preparation of the Commission to create good foundation for the next Population and Housing census which will be credible, reliable and acceptable to the country and other stakeholders.

“In making this commitment, the Commission is conscious of the important role of the pre-test in the process of authenticating and updating the Enumeration Areas (EADs) in preparation for the next census.

“We would like to caution that the Pre-test is not the actual census but the mirror through which we look at our readiness for the next census. All efforts must be geared towards making it a huge success by all. “

Vanguard News Nigeria