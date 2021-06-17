Ogbonnaya Onu

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, says the Ministry is working hard to train and inspire young Nigerian students to fully embrace subjects in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) that will win Nobel Prize in future.

He said the focus would be on seeing Nigerian win Nobel Prize in the areas of Science and Technology in the near future.

Dr Onu disclosed this on Thursday when he received the Ambassador/Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Amb. Hajo Sani in his office.

The Minister in his remarks, said: ‘‘the Ministry is working hard to train and inspire young Nigerian students to fully embrace subjects in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM),’’ adding that in the future, these young students will become Nobel Prize laureates in STI.

Dr. Onu said that his Ministry has developed policies to encourage female students and improve gender balance, especially in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

On local content development, Dr. Onu said that using Nigerian indigenous languages to teach students will help them understand the subjects better, adding that this feat will help boost creativity and innovation from young Nigerians.

The Minister further said that the Ministry has worked closely and cordially with UNESCO over the years, adding that many of the Ministry’s programs and policies are closely affiliated with UNESCO’s activities, policies and mandates.

Dr Onu congratulated Dr Hajo Sani on her recent appointment and expressed confidence in her abilities to improve Nigeria’s relations and benefits from UNESCO.

Amb. (Mrs) Hajo Sani, requested the Ministry to review the Ministry’s strategy in popularizing UNESCO’s scientific programmes for the Nigerian scientific community and experts to participate more.

She appreciated the Ministry’s role as one of the active and effective front-line Ministries, partnering with UNESCO in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria