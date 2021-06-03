Group known as Ndokwa National Youth Movement, NNYM, Worldwide, Thursday said it would join protest if President Muhammadu Buhari fails to inaugurate the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard, Idi Presley Ifeanyichukwu, Secretary General, opined: “Gentlemen of the press, it has become imperative we address the issues rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), so the world will know where we stand.

“For the past two weeks, we have watched as the ultimatum given by the IYC to the minister of the Niger Delta, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, expired, and the subsequent protest that followed, even though the whole process has thrown the leadership of the IYC into chaos, we commend them for belling the cat.

“Few days ago, our attention was drawn also to another fresh seven day ultimatum given by one of our respected leader in the Niger Delta struggle, High Chief Government Ekpemupolu “Tompolo”, and if these are not enough to push the minister to do the right thing and inaugurate the board as soon as possible, we will mobilize thousands of our youths to join the protest and make Akpabio understand that the NDDC is not his personal property.

“About the forensic audit going on at the commission, we are tired of hearing same story all the time, we see it as a ploy by Akpabio and his gang to tactically deny our people their legitimate representation, while creating loopholes to further plunder our common wealth.

“We are also using this opportunity to sound a very clear warning to every NDDC contractor who abandoned projects in Ndokwa Nation, to go back to site or face our wrath, we will not spare anybody, no matter how highly placed.

“Again we reiterate that we will mobilize our youths to join the protest if Akpabio fails to do the needful, we say no to sole administrator, what we want is for a substantive board to be inaugurated.”